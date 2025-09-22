Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG is Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $216.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.79 and a 200 day moving average of $200.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $216.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

