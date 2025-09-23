Analysts Set Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target at $42.50

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.0714.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Melius upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th.

Get Cognex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cognex

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,190. This represents a 18.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 51.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 7.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 93.8% during the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 29,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $369,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.