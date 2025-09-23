Analysts Set Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT) Target Price at $19.33

Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.3273.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ardent Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Ardent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ardent Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardent Health

Ardent Health Price Performance

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. Ardent Health has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Ardent Health had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ardent Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDT. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Ardent Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 87,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ardent Health by 990.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

Ardent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.