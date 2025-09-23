Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $100,817,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $30,834,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $22,285,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $21,221,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 34.7% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,542. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. This represents a 15.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -83.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Our Latest Report on HR

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.