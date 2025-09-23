DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

NYSE:DHT opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DHT has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.03.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. DHT had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 36.58%.The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,950,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in DHT by 706.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,077,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 943,990 shares in the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 11.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 491,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 1,376.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 388,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 361,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

