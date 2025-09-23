KFG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April $BAPR

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 797.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 69.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,204 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BAPR opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $423.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

