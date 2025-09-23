Brokerages Set Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target at $73.33

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLF. Zacks Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

GOLF stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $84.40.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $720.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.70 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.05%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

In related news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $1,040,031.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 191,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,122,326.10. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,523,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $20,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,205,000 after buying an additional 269,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,376,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after buying an additional 110,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 489.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 101,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

