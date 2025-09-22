Founders Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,056 Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000. Canadian National Railway makes up 0.6% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE CNI opened at $93.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.