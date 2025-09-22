Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,369,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,711,000 after purchasing an additional 86,601 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,144,000 after purchasing an additional 750,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,442,000 after purchasing an additional 595,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,265,000 after purchasing an additional 544,353 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.