Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in FutureFuel Corp. $FF

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,653 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 15.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 475,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 249,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 127,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FF stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 15.95%.The business had revenue of $35.67 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

