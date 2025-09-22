Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 12,804 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 159.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

SXC stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $669.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The business had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

