Lee Kelleher Wealth Management Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Lee Kelleher Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 5.1% of Lee Kelleher Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lee Kelleher Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $130.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.42. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $130.44.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.