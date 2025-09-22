Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 93 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after acquiring an additional 463,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $480.42 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $480.78. The firm has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $458.74 and its 200-day moving average is $417.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

