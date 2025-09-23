Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

ATMU has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:ATMU opened at $46.10 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 83.23% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

