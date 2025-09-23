BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

BioVie Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. BioVie has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIVI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BioVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioVie in the second quarter valued at $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

