Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Microbot Medical from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microbot Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.67.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 166.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth $43,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

