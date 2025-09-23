Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Shares of GXAI opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Gaxos.ai has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.50.
Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Gaxos.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 1,845.25%.
Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.
