Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Gaxos.ai Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of GXAI opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Gaxos.ai has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Gaxos.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 1,845.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gaxos.ai stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gaxos.ai Inc. ( NASDAQ:GXAI Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.48% of Gaxos.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

