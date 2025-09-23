Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target at $92.17

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.1667.

Several brokerages have commented on OMAB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $106.99 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,360,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 63.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 60.8% in the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 78,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $2,258,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

