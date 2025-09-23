Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Schneider Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Schneider Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Santander upgraded Schneider Electric to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Schneider Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th.

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBGSY

Schneider Electric Price Performance

About Schneider Electric

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.