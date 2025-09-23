Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

ORKA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORKA. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,572,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 424,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 100.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 354,821 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,787,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,012,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 292,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.