KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

KBR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. KBR has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

