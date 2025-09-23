GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.02.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

