Wall Street Zen Downgrades Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) to Sell

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCS. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Oculis in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Oculis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oculis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. Oculis has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Oculis had a negative net margin of 13,958.12% and a negative return on equity of 90.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oculis will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oculis by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,300,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 563,078 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Oculis by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,253,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 243,695 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Oculis by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

