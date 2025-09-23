Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 328.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 260.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.