Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.80.

Shares of BRLT opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.41 million, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

