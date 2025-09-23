Wall Street Zen Upgrades AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU) to “Hold”

AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

AIFU Trading Down 12.7%

NASDAQ:AIFU opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. AIFU has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Get AIFU alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIFU stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIFU Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AIFU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 868,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.50% of AIFU at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About AIFU

AIX, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIFU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIFU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.