Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.4286.

EVTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, September 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 120.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTL opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Vertical Aerospace has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.92). Equities analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

