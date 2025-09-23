Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 787.40.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RMV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 627 price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 25th.
Rightmove Price Performance
Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 14.70 EPS for the quarter. Rightmove had a return on equity of 293.54% and a net margin of 52.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Rightmove will post 30.2327791 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rightmove Company Profile
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.
