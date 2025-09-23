Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

NYSE RAL opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.04. Ralliant Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $503.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th.

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

