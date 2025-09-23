Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,502 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.PPG Industries’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

