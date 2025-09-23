Narus Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 124.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $140,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

