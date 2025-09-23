Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Safehold Inc. $SAFE

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Safehold by 136.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Safehold by 73.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 28.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 27.45%.The firm had revenue of $93.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Safehold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Safehold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Safehold from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

