Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 681 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1,544.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 396,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 372,555 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,050,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,217,000 after purchasing an additional 165,839 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $16,944,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $4,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DEO stock opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.26.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
