Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 675 Shares of iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Europe ETF worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEV. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

