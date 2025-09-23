Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 35,199 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,199 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,407,000 after buying an additional 54,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,680,000 after purchasing an additional 334,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 948,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 488,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 443,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

