Analysts Set EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Price Target at $18.50

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2025

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPWGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EZCORP

EZCORP Stock Performance

EZCORP stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.63.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.96%.The firm had revenue of $310.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.25 million. Research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $153,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 142,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,225.27. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 60.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in EZCORP by 652.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.