Head-To-Head Comparison: Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) vs. Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) and Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Materion and Searchlight Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Materion alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Searchlight Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Materion presently has a consensus target price of $117.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.52%. Given Materion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Materion is more favorable than Searchlight Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Materion has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Searchlight Minerals has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.6% of Materion shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Materion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Materion and Searchlight Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion 0.94% 12.69% 6.48% Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Materion and Searchlight Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion $1.68 billion 1.48 $5.89 million $0.80 150.04 Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A -$2.69 million N/A N/A

Materion has higher revenue and earnings than Searchlight Minerals.

Summary

Materion beats Searchlight Minerals on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The company provides advanced engineered solutions comprising beryllium and non-beryllium containing alloy systems and custom engineered parts in strip, bulk, rod, plate, bar, tube, and other customized shapes; engineering and product development services; alloyed metals, beryllium products, and beryllium hydroxide; precision strip, rod, and wire products, as well as engineered strip metal products; and ToughMet alloys and SupremEX aluminum silicon carbide metal matrix composite formulation products. It operates the bertrandite ore mine and refinery located in Utah that provides feedstock hydroxide for its beryllium businesses and external sale. In addition, it produces advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-pure wire. Further, the company designs and produces precision thin film coatings, optical filters, and assemblies. The company sells its products directly from its facilities, as well as through company-owned service centers, outside distributors, agents, direct sales offices, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in March 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Searchlight Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Phage Genomics, Inc and changed its name to Searchlight Minerals Corp. in June 2005. Searchlight Minerals Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.