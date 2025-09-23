Reviewing GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) & Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GreenTree Hospitality Group and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $184.05 million 1.15 $15.07 million $0.43 4.84 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $19.96 million 0.23 -$56.92 million ($8.14) -0.08

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GreenTree Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenTree Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group 8.67% 7.51% 2.29% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -282.07% -70.14% -14.04%

Summary

GreenTree Hospitality Group beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

(Get Free Report)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.