Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,297 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,931,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $190.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.45 and its 200-day moving average is $178.18.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
