Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,978 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after acquiring an additional 429,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 312,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,534,000 after acquiring an additional 296,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,245,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,069,232. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $373.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.39 and its 200 day moving average is $307.88. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

