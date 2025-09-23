TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TeliaSonera AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and traded as high as $7.52. TeliaSonera shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 198,537 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLSNY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TeliaSonera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TeliaSonera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TeliaSonera to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeliaSonera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. TeliaSonera had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that TeliaSonera AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a yield of 362.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. TeliaSonera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

