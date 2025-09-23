Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Webco Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.42 and traded as high as $189.99. Webco Industries shares last traded at $189.99, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
Webco Industries Stock Down 2.5%
The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.29.
Webco Industries Company Profile
Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.
