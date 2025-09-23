Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.83. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

