Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,681 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF $DIVI

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVI. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth $264,000.

NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.66.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

