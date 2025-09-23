Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,467,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $212,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454,234 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,066,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,065 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.8%

Intel stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

