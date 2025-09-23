Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

CDNS opened at $373.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,232. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

