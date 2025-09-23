Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $132.20 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

