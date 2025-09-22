Head-To-Head Survey: Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) vs. Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and Alpha Cognition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.54 Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -$13.77 million C($0.12) N/A

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Cognition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53% Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -522.43%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Cortexyme and Alpha Cognition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats Cortexyme on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

(Get Free Report)

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Alpha Cognition

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Cognition Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Crystal Bridge Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Cognition Inc. in March 2021. Alpha Cognition Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.