iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Stake Increased by Proathlete Wealth Management LLC

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $65.37 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

