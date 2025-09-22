Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR Shares Purchased by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFGR. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $55,010,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,796,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,952,000 after buying an additional 802,816 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $11,655,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 188.6% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after buying an additional 280,631 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

